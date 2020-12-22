expand
December 23, 2020

Ronald Adams

By Obituaries

Published 5:21 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Ronald Adams

April 17, 1941–Dec. 21, 2020

 

Ronald Adams, age 79, of Ironton, passed away peacefully in his sleep Dec. 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Ron was born April 17, 1941, in Ironton, a son to the late Raymond and Ruby Ackison Adams.

He married the love of his life, Sharon (Gee) Adams, on April 30, 1959.

They have two daughters, Terri Rowe and Kim (Bernie) Preston. Ron also has four grandchildren, Bron Rowe, Keisha (Jim) Wente, Bethany Rowe, and Dustin (Emily) Preston; and nine great-grandchildren, Bailey Rowe, Kyla Wente, Libby Preston, Lylah Wente, Lexi Preston, Myla Wente, Finley Crank, Enzo Rowe and Camilla Rowe, whom he loved fiercely, and each believes he hung the moon.

He is also survived by his brothers, Roger, Gene and Benny Adams; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.

In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Adams; and a son-in-law, Meredith Rowe.

Ron was a 1959 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He was a former employee of the Semet Solvay. He retired from Columbia Gas in 2001 after 20 years of service and, more recently, was providing transportation services for the Lawrence County Transit Authority.

He was a member and trustee of the Greater Faith Apostolic Church in Ironton.

Ron was a dedicated husband, a wonderful father, a one-of-a-kind papaw, a friend, a role model, and his family’s hero.

He will always be remembered as being caring, compassionate, selfless, honest, hard-working, trustworthy, full of integrity and respectful.

Ron had a vivacious personality and always made people smile. He was altruistic and always wanted to fix problems and help anyone in need. He never met a stranger.

Ron was knowledgeable and full of wisdom about life’s practicalities.

Ron’s life was a living example of his faith — Ephesians 4:32 “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

 

                     Miss Me – But Let Me Go 

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free

Miss me a little- but not too long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love we once shared

Miss me- But let me go

For this is a journey that we all must take

And each must go alone

It is a part of the Master’s plan,

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart,

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds,

Miss me- but let me go

 

Funeral services to celebrate Ron’s life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Faith Apostolic Church, 1305 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Sherill officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

The viewing will also be available via virtual live-stream through the Church’s Facebook page for anyone unable to attend in person.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, to conclude the services. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Adams family with arrangements for Ron.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

 

The Lord is with you, mighty warrior. Until we see you again…

