December 23, 2020

A classic continues

By Staff Reports

Published 1:29 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Ashland Youth Ballet hosted three days of performances of “The Nutcracker” last week at the Paramount Arts Center.

The shows, featuring masked dancers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, played to socially-distanced audiences who came out to see the Tchaikovsky classic.

The Ashland Youth Ballet, who performs the show each year, features dancers from across the Tri-State. Those from Lawrence County who took part in the show included Jake Kinkade, as Dr. Stahlbaum, Ava Roach, as an angel and a polichinelle, Cinci Rose Wirzfeld, as an open cast member dancing the role of Cupcake, and Emily Kate Abbott, as an angel and a polichinelle.

