December 23, 2020

Larry Adams

By Obituaries

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Larry Adams

Jan. 4, 1947–Dec. 1, 2020

 

Larry Ralph Adams, 73, of Sterling, Alaska, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on Dec. 1, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family.

Larry was born on Jan. 4, 1947, in Ironton, to the late Ralph and Wanda Willis Adams.

He graduated from Rock Hill High School in the Class of 1964. He also attended Ohio University and received a forestry degree from the University of Montana.

In 1968, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, Larry met his future wife, Toni Kelm, whom he married on Dec. 21, 1970.

Larry’s various forestry-related jobs lead him from Alaska to Montana, Oregon and Colorado.

Larry was a long-time member of Sterling Baptist Church, attending from 1983 until the time of his passing.

In addition to his beloved wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Laurie Walters, and her husband, George, of Soldotna, Alaska; a son, Troy Adams, of Sterling, and two grandchildren, Bradley Walters and Brooke Walters, of Soldotna. He is also survived by a sister, Joyce Staker, and her husband, Norman, of Franklin Furnace.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s foundation or plant a tree in honor of loved one.

Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel, in Kenai, Alaska.

