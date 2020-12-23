expand
December 23, 2020

Winter storm warning issued beginning on Thursday

By Heath Harrison

Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

1-3 inches of snow expected by Christmas morning

It looks like this year will be the first white Christmas in some time.

A winter storm warning has been issued across much of southern Ohio, eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, beginning on Thursday.

According to Andy Roche of the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, which covers the area, Lawrence County can conditions to begin changing Thursday afternoon.

“It’s going to start out warm tomorrow, in the 40s,” he said, but added that temperatures will drop to the 30s by 5 p.m. and rain will begin turning to snowfall.

“That’s when a cold front will pass through,” he said.

Roche said snow would continue through the night, with temperatures getting down to about 18 degrees, then taper off to flurries by Christmas morning on Friday.

He said Lawrence County can expect 1-3 inches of possible accumulation by Friday.

Temperature will be around 23 degrees on Christmas day, then begin slowly warming, reaching 35 degrees on Saturday and then 47 degrees on Sunday.

Heavier snow is expected in other counties under the warning. Consult your local forecast if you must travel.

Vivian Thomas

John Morgan

Larry Adams

