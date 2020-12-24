expand
Ad Spot

December 24, 2020

Adena tops Chesy

By Jim Walker

Published 1:19 am Thursday, December 24, 2020


Chesapeake Panthers’ Nathan Cox (3) tries to go up and under the outstretched arm of Adena Warriors’ Garrett Britton during Wednesday’s game. The Panthers fell to once-beaten Adena, 63-48. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — When a veteran team plays a young team, give the edge to the veterans. Especially when they’re a good team.
The veteran Adena Warriors beat the youthful Chesapeake Panthers 63-48 in a non-league game on Wednesday.
Preston Sykes and Garrett Britton scored 21 points each and Jarrett Garrison had 14 points as Adena improved to 8-1 on the season.
Chesapeake (2-3) had three players in double figures as Levi Blankenship scored 14 points, Devon Bellamy 12 and Caleb Schneider added 10.
The game was even at 12 after the first quarter as Travis Grim and Schneider each hit 3-pointers and Nathan Cox had all 4 of his points. Britton and Sykes combined for 10 of the Warriors’ points.
Adena took charge in the second quarter by outscoring the Panthers 21-10 and it was 33-22 at the break.
Britton hit a 3-pointer and score 7 points while Garrison and Sykes had 6 points each.
Bellamy scored 4 points and Grim hit another 3-pointer for the Panthers.
The Panthers showed no signs of quitting as they came back to outscore the Warriors 14-13 as Bellamy had 8 points in the third quarter the deficit was now 46-36.
Blankenship and Schneider combined for all 12 of Chesapeake’s points in the fourth quarter and each one hit a trifecta, but Sykes hit a trey and scored 6 points, Britton had a triple and 5 points while Garrison got 6 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line to prevent any comeback hopes.
Adena 12 21 13 17 = 63
Chesapeake 12 10 14 12 = 48
ADENA (8-1): Nate Throckmorton 1 0 1-1 3, Dillon McDonald 2 0 0-0 4, Jarrett Garrison 5 0 4-4 14, Davis Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Britton 5 3 2-2 21, Preston Sykes 7 2 1-2 21, Jacob Shipley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5 8-9 63. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.
CHESAPEAKE (2-3): Caleb Schneider 2 2 0-0 10, Travis Grim 1 2 0-0 8, Nathan Cox 2 0 0-0 4, Levi Blankenship 5 1 1-1 14, Ben Bragg 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Devon Bellamy 6 0 0-0 12, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5 1-1 48. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

More News

Wayne National Forest seeks public comment on water line project

Arabia hosts Christmas parade

A letter from Santa, via Mark Twain

Dragons down Trojans in OVC

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Wayne National Forest seeks public comment on water line project

News

Arabia hosts Christmas parade

News

Ohio lawmakers fall short of overriding health orders bill veto

BREAKING NEWS

Winter storm warning issued beginning on Thursday

News

Angels bearing gifts: Family honors mother by helping kids

News

Winners named in CG contest

COVID-19

‘It’s a big day here’ — First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Lawrence County

Ashland, KY

Search for Boyd County man missing in plant collapse will continue for another month

national

Portman: $77M in federal funds will help combat opioid addiction

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation