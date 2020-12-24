expand
Ad Spot

December 24, 2020

A Christmas parade took place in Arabia on Friday evening. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Arabia hosts Christmas parade

By Heath Harrison

Published 3:50 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

ARABIA — On Friday evening, a crowd gathered outside of Myers Fastlane to watch the beginning of what is planned to be an annual tradition.

The community of Arabia hosted a Christmas parade, the first ever for its community celebration that began last year.

“This was out together by all the people in Arabia,” Becky Newcomb said.

She said the area added the parade this year and had sponsored 50 local children as part of the festivities.

A procession of vehicles, including horses, wagons and a truck with Santa Claus made their way along the short distance to the junction with State Route 141.

Hot chocolate and cookies were available to the crowd as they waited for the event to start.

Participants included the local fire department and local businesses and the grand marshal for the event was Alvin Carpenter.

More News

Wayne National Forest seeks public comment on water line project

Arabia hosts Christmas parade

A letter from Santa, via Mark Twain

Dragons down Trojans in OVC

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas movie?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Wayne National Forest seeks public comment on water line project

News

Arabia hosts Christmas parade

News

Ohio lawmakers fall short of overriding health orders bill veto

BREAKING NEWS

Winter storm warning issued beginning on Thursday

News

Angels bearing gifts: Family honors mother by helping kids

News

Winners named in CG contest

COVID-19

‘It’s a big day here’ — First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Lawrence County

Ashland, KY

Search for Boyd County man missing in plant collapse will continue for another month

national

Portman: $77M in federal funds will help combat opioid addiction

News

Back to full staff: Solid waste district hopes to restart programs in 2021

News

Shop-With-A-Cop provides for 28 children

News

Pandemic doesn’t dampen spirit of giving

Lifestyles

ARTS AND CULTURE: Kevin Michael Brammer

News

Four Lawrence County projects in state budget

News

OVP Health Care to open new outpatient health center in Wheelersburg

News

Seniors, disabled can receive help with applications for heating

COVID-19

State COVID-19 map continues at mostly red

News

Rock Hill schools to host second night of Christmas lights on Friday

Ashland, KY

“Nutcracker” runs through Saturday at Paramount

News

GOP advance bill to halt collection of nuclear bailout money

News

City of Ironton joins OhioCheckbook.gov

News

Camping World and Lordstown Motors Partner to Establish Nationwide EV Service Network; Announce Plans to Develop Electric Solutions for the RV Industry

News

US Marshals arrest West Virginia man in fatal bar shooting

News

‘Democracy prevailed’ — President-elect Biden aims to unify divided nation