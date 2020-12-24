Arabia hosts Christmas parade

ARABIA — On Friday evening, a crowd gathered outside of Myers Fastlane to watch the beginning of what is planned to be an annual tradition.

The community of Arabia hosted a Christmas parade, the first ever for its community celebration that began last year.

“This was out together by all the people in Arabia,” Becky Newcomb said.

She said the area added the parade this year and had sponsored 50 local children as part of the festivities.

A procession of vehicles, including horses, wagons and a truck with Santa Claus made their way along the short distance to the junction with State Route 141.

Hot chocolate and cookies were available to the crowd as they waited for the event to start.

Participants included the local fire department and local businesses and the grand marshal for the event was Alvin Carpenter.