American Airlines restoring service at Huntington Tri-State Airport

Huntington, W.Va. — Huntington Tri-State Airport announced today that daily service from the airport through American Airlines will be restored beginning Jan. 6, 2021. Flight reservations are available immediately at American Airline’s website, www.aa.com and all other online travel sites.

“Our delegation in Washington, along with our state and local leaders have worked hard with the leadership at American Airlines since the suspension of service in October. We are grateful for everyone’s efforts and are thrilled that we can again offer daily, safe, and efficient service from Huntington Tri-State Airport,” said Brent Brown, Executive Director of the airport.

At the Huntington Tri State Airport, American Airlines will offer daily flights to and from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport with direct connections to over 200 domestic and international destinations.