Carol Townsend

Dec. 25, 1939 – Dec. 24, 2020,

Carol Lee (Hieronimus) Townsend, 80, of Kitts Hill, left for her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, one day before her 81st birthday.

She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Charlotte (Joseph) Hieronimus.

Carol was married to Danny Townsend for 61 ½ years.

Carol was blessed with three daughters, Susan (Brent) Sias, Kristi (Matthew) Dillon and Jill (Jim) Sheridan; six grandchildren, Hayley (Tyler) Smith, Samantha Dillon, Caleb Dillon, Allison Sias, Sabrina Sheridan and Sydnie Sheridan; and one great-grandchild, Barrett Smith.

Carol loved to attend her church.

Carol also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Barbara Haas.

Over the years, she enjoyed shopping and visiting with her friends, Barbara Haas and the late Jean Ann Jenkins and the late Joyce Schwieckart.

The family would like to express their special thanks to Hospice Care (Cindy and Christy) and In Home Care (Kim).

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Freedom Baptist Church, County Road 5, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, noon until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Townsend family with arrangements.