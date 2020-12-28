Community Calendar
Tuesday
Mason Township Trustees Meeting
The Mason Township Trustees will host their year-end meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilgus Grange Hall.
Perry Township Trustees Meeting
The Perry Township Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Deering Fire Station.
Windsor Township Trustees
The Windsor Township Trustees their year-end meeting at 6 p.m. at the Windsor Township Hall.
Jan. 4
Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting
The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.
Rock Hill School Meeting
The Rock Hill Local School District will hold its organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Hill Board of Education offices.
Jan. 6
Fayette Township Trustees Meeting
The Fayette Township Trustees have an organizational meeting at 4:45 p.m. and followed by the regular meeting at 5 p.m. at the Burlington fire station.
Jan. 11
Fairland BOE Organizational Meeting
The Fairland Local Board of Education will have its organizational meeting for the 2021 calendar year at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School.