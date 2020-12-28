Herd’s Madden selected 2nd team All-American

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall redshirt senior Cain Madden was selected as a second-team All-American Tuesday by the Associated Press.

The South Webster, Ohio, native who played at Minford High School piled up 64 knockdown blocks in 2020 along the Thundering Herd’s offensive line en route to first team All-Conference USA honors.

Last week, Pro Football Focus named him a first-team All-American, citing his 93.4 run-blocking grade to go with zero sacks and hits allowed.

Madden, who plays right guard for Marshall, helped power the offensive unit to 18 rushing touchdowns this season, a figure that was tied for second in Conference USA.

The Thundering Herd also finished second in the league in scoring offense at 28.5 points per contest.

The last Marshall student-athlete to earn All-America honors from the Associated Press was defensive end Vinny Curry in 2011 (also second team).