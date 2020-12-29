Lady Dragons go long-distance to top Lady Pointers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Lady Dragons haven’t been allowed near the basketball court the past two weeks due to a COVID shutdown.

They must have been practicing anyway but taking shots from their homes.

The Lady Dragons were shooting long-distance as they hit eight 3-pointers in a 61-29 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers on Monday.

Bree Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and had a game-high 19 points to lead Fairland (3-0, 2-0). Tomi Hinkle had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points and Emma Marshall knocked down a pair of bombs and scored 11 points.

Sarah Mitchell scored 9 points and Sarah Roach 7 to pace South Point (0-2, 0-2).

Hinkle hit two 3-pointers and Allen a 3-pointer as she scored 5 points to give Fairland a 17-6 first quarter lead.

Libby Judge scored all 6 of her points including a 3-pointer while Hinkle had 5 points with a 3-pointer as the lead ballooned to 36-12.

Marshall had 9 of her points in the third quarter with a pair of shots behind the arc and Allen had a triple and scored 6 points as the lead grew to 55-20.

Fairland is at Chesapeake on Wednesday and South Point goes to Chesapeake on Monday.

Fairland 17 19 19 6 = 61

South Point 6 6 8 9 = 29

FAIRLAND (3-0, 2-0): Emma Marshall 2 2 1-2 11, Alli Penix 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Brumfield 1 0 0-1 2, Zoey Schmidt 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 1 0 1-4 3, Kalei Ngumire 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Salyer 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Bree Allen 4 2 5-6 19, Tomi Hinkle 2 3 0-0 13, Libby Judge 0 1 3-4 6, Miaa Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 1 0 3-4 5. Totals: 12 8 13-21 61. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (0-2, 0-2): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 0 0 1-2 1, Sarah Roach 3 0 1-2 7, Sidnea Belville 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 3-4 9, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Karmen Bruton 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-0 0, Kimrie Staley 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0 5-10 29. Fouls: 17. Fouled out; None.