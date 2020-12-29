Robert Dalton Jr.

Oct. 16, 1941–Dec. 25, 2020

Robert Franklin Dalton Jr., 79, of Ironton, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, in Bidwell.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1941 in Ironton, a son of the late Robert Franklin Dalton Sr. and Clara Jean Hamburg Dalton.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Ironton High School and a United States Army veteran. He was the former owner/operator of Dalton Electric Service in Ironton.

Robert had a green thumb and loved to garden and watch NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Stewart; and a brother, Tom Dalton.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rebecca Nunley Dalton; four children, Robert “Bob” F. Dalton III (Wynie), of Ironton, Scott Dalton, of Ironton, Jessica Dalton Stewart (Uriah), of Haverhill, Zach Dalton (Jordan), of Ironton; eleven grandchildren: Danielle Burge Gustin, Tony Burge Jr., Megan Elizabeth Dalton, Savannah Porter, Kathryn Lute, Robert Gavin Dalton, Charley Dalton, Uriah Stewart Jr., Josiah Stewart, Sophia Stewart and Westyn Cole Dalton; four great-grandchildren; and

one brother, Mike Dalton, of Ironton.

The Dalton family will receive friends 1–1:30 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday in Woodland Cemetery’s Veteran Section, with Steven Diamond speaking and military honors provided by VFW Post #8850.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dalton family with arrangements and online condolences can be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.