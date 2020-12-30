Dragons lose 59-58 on 3 FTs with no time left

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — Maybe Ringling Brothers aren’t out of business.

After leading by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, things went bad for Fairland and the final seconds of the game had a circus-like atmosphere as the Dragons lost to the Olentangy Berlin Bears 59-58 as Austin Corley made three foul shots with no time left.

With 4.3 seconds left, an inadvertent whistle stopped the clock and officials reset the clock at 5.5 seconds.

Corley took a 3-point shot and went to the floor as two officials waved the game over and a third official called a foul on the Dragons. Corley made all three free throws with no time on the clock to give Berlin the win at the Russ Gregg Showcase at Whitehall-Yearling High School.

Fairland (5-3) led 50-39 after three quarters but made only 3-of-6 from the field in the fourth quarter and scored just 8 points.

Corley hit a 3-pointer and scored 10 points while Derek Goodman had a trey and got 5 points to lead the comeback.

The Dragons took an 18-16 first quarter lead as Aiden Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points. Gavin Hunt added 4 points and Clayton Thomas hit a triple.

Fairland opened up a 38-25 halftime lead as seven different players scored in the second quarter.

Corley had a trifecta and scored 9 points in the third quarter as Berlin cut the deficit to 11 points. Five different Fairland players scored in the third quarter including Zander Schmidt and Thomas who hit 3-pointers.

Fairland was led by Porter with 17 points with Thomas getting 11 points and 4 assists. Jacob Polcyn grabbed 7 rebounds.

Corley led all scorers with 29 points.

Fairland 18 20 12 8 = 58

Olentangy 16 9 14 20 = 59

FAIRLAND (5-3): Jacob Polcyn 4-5 0-1 0-1 8, Aiden Porter 7-10 1-2 0-0 17, Gavin Hunt 4-5 0-1 0-0 8, Clayton Thomas 0-1 3-8 2-2 11, Jordan Williams 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Zander Schmidt 1-3 2-2 0-0 8, Nate Thacker 1-1 0-2 0-0 2. Totals: 25-43 2-3 58. 3-pt goals: 6-16. Rebounds: 17 (Polcyn 7, Williams 3, Thacker 3). Assists: 14 (Thomas 4, Williams 3, Porter 3). Steals: 8 (Porter 3, Hunt 2, Schmdit 2). Turnovers: 17. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

OLENTANGY BERLIN (5-3): Harris 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Betz 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Adrian Stone 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Abel Abenet 0-0 1-2 0-0 3, Austin Corley 9-12 2-6 5-5 29, Jason Inbody 4-5 0-2 0-0 8, Aiden Loeffler 2-4 0-1 2-3 6, Aidan Ackerman 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Derek Goodman 1-2 3-7 0-0 11, Harder 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals; 23-46 6-18 7-8 59. 3-pt goals: 6-18. Rebounds: 16 (Loeffler 5, Corley 5). Assists: 2. Steals: 3 (Corley 2). Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.