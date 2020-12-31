Dillow scores 37 as Lady Hornets wax Jackson

Jim Walker

JACKSON — Rick Roach worries a lot about his team.

There have been various obstacles that have face the Coal Grove Lady Hornets this season such as COVID shutdowns, bouncing back from a loss, playing after a long layoff including Wednesday as the holiday season was filtering its way into the team.

But as the case has been all season, the Lady Hornets have basically told their coach to “just chill. We’ve got this.”

The layoff had little effect on the Lady Hornets as they routed the Jackson Ironladies 75-52.

“We have not played in a few days during the holiday season, so I was concerned about the play. We came out the first half and shot the ball really well,” said Roach as his team racked up 47 points.

Addi Dillow took advantage of the extra rest as she scored 37 points that included five 3-point goals. Kaleigh Murphy scored 14 points and Abbey Hicks added 10 points for Coal Grove (8-1).

“Dillow was just Dillow. Hicks was knocking down some big threes in the first half. As usual, Murphy did a tremendous job rebounding and scoring with another double-double. She also does a great job of fining the open man the ball. She is a very unselfish player,” said Roach.

T.J. Carpenter scored 25 points to pace Jackson (2-5).

“Jackson is a young but aggressive team. They will win some games in the future,” said Roach.

Dillow hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Coal Grove raced to a 23-9 first quarter lead.

Dillow had 10 more points in the second quarter, Murphy scored 6 points and Hicks hit a 3- pointer as she got 5 points and the lead ballooned to 47-21 at the half.

Kenzie Davis and Carpenter combined for 9 points in the quarter for Jackson.

The Ironladies outscored Coal Grove 20-13 in the third quarter as Carpenter had 9 points. Dillow had 9 points for the Lady Hornets.

Kenadee Keaton and Dillow scored 4 points each in the fourth quarter while Carpenter got 9 more points for Jackson.

Coal Grove host Rock Hill on Saturday.

Coal Grove 23 24 13 15 = 75

Jackson 9 12 20 11 = 52

COAL GROVE (8-1): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 1-3 1, Elli Holmes 0 0 0-2 0, Addi Dillow 9 5 4-6 37, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Laura Hamm 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 1 00 -0 2, Kaleigh Murphy 5 0 4-8 14, Abbey Hicks 1 2 2-2 10, Rylee Harmon 1 0 1-2 3, Kenadee Keaton 2 0 0-0 4, Jaiden Griffith 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 28-67 12-23 75. 3-pt goals: 7. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

JACKSON (2-5): Katelyn Webb 1 0 1-2 3, Olivia Kennedy 1 0 0-0 2, T.J. Carpenter 5 2 9-12 25, Mattie Walburn 3 0 0-0 6, Maycee Burnside 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Elliott 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Davis 3 0 3-5 9, Sydney Hughes 1 0 3-4 5, Taylor Evans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-51 16-24 52. 3-pt goals: 2. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Davis.