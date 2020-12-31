Lady Dragons return to top Lady Panthers

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Lady Dragons escaped the dungeon long enough to beat Chesapeake in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday night. Fairland, who has played just one game in three weeks due to COVID precautions, bested the Lady Panthers 65-48.

Despite the win, Lady Dragons head coach Jon Buchanan was not impressed. “[We] just played sloppy. Didn’t guard the ball well and still too many turnovers. We would make a run, then let down…just have to be more mature,” said Buchanan after the game.

Chesapeake exchanged basket for basket through the first quarter, but lost their grip shortly after. Fairland picked up the intensity in the second quarter with the help of freshman Bree Allen and transfer Reece Barnitz who scored 5 points apiece in the period.

Maddie Ward kept the Lady Panthers afloat with 7 points, but Chesapeake still trailed 33-22 at the halftime break. The senior guard scored 15 points in the game.

“We had the lead 19-18 early in the second quarter and Anderson went to the bench with her third foul and their pressure got to us,” said Lady Panthers’ coach Chris Ball.

“They sped us up and forced some turnovers which led to points for them.”

Both teams played sloppy with over 40 turnovers combined between the two. Chesapeake had an unofficial 23 turnovers while Fairland racked up 20. The Lady Dragons put Chesapeake away in the second half thanks to their sophomore guard Tomi Hinkle.

She netted 12 of her 17 points and scored half of them at the free throw line. Hinkle shot a steady 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.

Blake Anderson rose to the challenge and competed to keep the Panthers in it with 16 points in the final two quarters.

The senior guard had a game high 22 points and made 10 free throws. Fairland stretched out their lead 51-34 heading into the fourth and the two teams tied in the final period.

“They outhustled us around the rim. We stood and watched and then fouled. They wanted it more when it came down to it,” said Ball.

The Lady Dragons will travel to Nelsonville Saturday to take on the Lady Buckeyes. Chesapeake hosts South Point on the Monday.

Fairland 11 22 18 14 = 65

Chesapeake 9 13 12 14 = 48

FAIRLAND (4-0, 3-0): Emma Marshall 3 1 0-0 9, Alli Penix 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Barnitz 1 1 2-2 7, Katie Brumfield 0 1 2-4 5, Kylee Bruce 1 0 1-2 3, Bree Allen 5 0 7-7 17, Tomi Hinkle 4 1 6-10 17, Libby Judge 0 0 0-4 0, Miaa Howard 1 0 0-0 2, Kirsten Orsbon 1 1 0-5 5. Totals: 17 5 16-34 65. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (4-3, 3-2): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 1 0-0 3, Blake Anderson 6 1 10-18 25, Brooklyn McComas 2 0 1-1 5, Maddi Ward 4 1 4-4 15, Emily Duncan 1 0 1-2 0, Ashlee Conley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2 16-24 48. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Ward, Conley.