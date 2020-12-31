RH girls slip past Pointers in overtime

Jim Walker

PEDRO — As legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi once said, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

The Rock Hill Redwomen must be tough.

Playing their second game in two days, the young Redwomen battled another young team in the South Point Lady Pointers and the two teams went to overtime before Rock Hill posted a 46-43 Ohio Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

“We learned a lot tonight in this game. But every game is a great learning experience for us. We’re getting in positions for our girls to learn,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“We were able to close out and win in overtime and not fold. We played hard to the end which says a lot about their character. I’m proud of these girls.”

With the game tied at 37, the two teams headed for overtime and Rock Hill outscored the Lady Pointers 9-6 as they converted 7 of 12 free throws.

Hadyn Bailey scored 5 points including 3-of-4 at the foul line and Emma Scott connected on four more foul shots for the Redwomen.

Kaelyn Jones scored 3 points in the quarter while Sarah Roach was 2-for-2 and Sarah Mitchell 1-for-2 at the foul line.

Bailey scored 17 points to lead Rock Hill (2-6, 1-2) while Scott scored 11 points and MaKenzie Hanshaw just missed double figures with 8 points.

Mitchell scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Pointers (0-3, 0-3). Karmon Bruton added 8 points.

“They have some players,” said Bailey. “They’re very athletic. They’re going to cause people some fits.”

Both teams struggled at the foul line. Rock Hill converted 12-of-23 while the Lady Pointers connected on 12-of-33.

Rock Hill jumped in front 16-9 the first quarter as Scott drained a pair of 3-pointers, Hanshaw hit a trey and Bailey scored 7 points including a trifecta.

Mitchell hit a 3-poitner and had 7 of the 9 points.

Hall scored 6 points in the second quarter as South Point cut the deficit to 26-21 at the break.

Cigi Pancake scored all 6 of her points in the quarter while Hanshaw knocked down another 3-pointer.

Both teams went cold in the third quarter. Bailey hit a 3-pointers and Hanshaw had a basket as Rock Hill went up 31-23. Mitchell had the lone basket for South Point in the quarter.

Aleigha Matney scored all 4 of her points in the fourth quarter including 2-of-2 at the foul line. Bailey had the other basket.

Mitchell scored 9 points and Bruton added 4 points as South Point rallied to tie the game and for the overtime.

South Point 9 12 2 14 6 = 43

Rock Hill 16 10 5 6 9 = 46

SOUTH POINT (0-3, 0-3): Kaelyn Jones 1 0 1-2 3, Camilee Hall 3 0 0-4 6, Sarah Roach 1 0 2-2 4, Sarah Mitchell 6 1 4-10, Keona Hopkins1 0 1-5, Karmon Bruton 2 0 4-8 8, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 1 12-33 43. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Mitchell, Bruton.

ROCK HILL (2-6, 1-2): Aleigha Matney 1 0 2-4 4, Hadyn Bailey 3 2 5-8 17, Emma Scott 2 0 5-11 11, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 3 0 0-0 6, MaKenzie Hanshaw 1 2 0-0 8. Totals: 8 6 12-23 46. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.