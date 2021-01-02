ACTC classes begin Jan. 11

ASHLAND, Ky. — With the ringing in of a new year comes new resolutions, goals and aspirations. Why not start off the new year with the dream of a brighter future? That can be made possible by completing a degree at Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC).

Over 100 programs are offered at ACTC in the fields of healthcare, manufacturing, business and IT, construction and transportation and logistics.

Registration for Spring 2021 classes is currently open. Classes are set to begin January 11.

While full semester classes run through May 9, bi-term classes are eight-weeks long, half the length of traditional semester classes but with the same content as semester-long classes.

Incoming students should submit an Application for Admission. It’s free, and it only takes about 15 minutes to complete. The online application can be found by visiting https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application/

Once the application has processed, students will submit their final high school or GED transcript as well as ACT or SAT scores or the results of placement testing.

From there, students will learn about financial aid opportunities. Among those are scholarships, loans and grants.

With the lowest tuition in Kentucky, financial aid options at ACTC help students reach their dreams at a price that won’t break the bank.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship allows students to earn up to 60 credit hours resulting in a certificate or an Associate of Applied Science Degree tuition-free.

“The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship removes the financial barrier for Kentucky residents who have never earned an Associates or higher. It provides them the opportunity to earn their first college credential and either go to work or further their education,” says Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions.

For more information about financial aid and the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/affording-college/