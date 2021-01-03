Hinkle, Lady Dragons top N-Y

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

NELSONVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons and Tomi Hinkle entered the new year ‘lit’ to defeat Nelsonville on the road, 45-29.

The sophomore guard for Fairland fired up three made 3-pointers in the first quarter to help lift the Dragons to an early 16-7 advantage.

Fairland freshman forward Bree Allen picked up where Hinkle left off in the second quarter.

Hinkle scored 6 points in the quarter while Emma Marshall netted a 3-pointer.

The Lady Buckeyes struggled offensively all game and trailed 25-14 at the break.

Ashleigh Cantrell and Airah Lavy scored 5 points apiece with a pair of 3-pointers and 2-point field goals apiece at the half.

Lavy opened the third period with a pair of long balls from three, but despite holding Fairland to just 8 points in the quarter, they still trailed.

The Lady Dragons let off the gas and scored just 8 points in the quarter as well. Allen scored 4 more points and Hinkle added 2 points along with 2 sets of split free throws.

Fairland coach Jon Buchanan was impressed with his team’s performance overall and especially at the defensive end.

“I thought we had a solid effort, especially on the defensive end. We were really locked in tonight on that end. Our communication is improving and we’ve gotten much better at defensive rebounding. Really good to get a solid win on the road against a quality opponent and program,” said Buchanan.

The underclassmen duo in Hinkle and Allen closed out the fourth for the Dragons to start the new year on the right foot.

Allen scored a game high 17 points and Hinkle finished with 15 points in their victory.

Lavy led Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes with 14 points and Cantrell totaled 7 points.

The Lady Dragons travel to Ironton for a conference game on Monday at 7:30.

Fairland 16 9 8 12 = 45

Nelsonville 7 7 8 7 = 29

FAIRLAND (5-0): Emma Marshall 0 1 1-2 4, Allie Penix 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Barnitz 1 0 0-0 2, Kate Brumfield 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Brea Allen 7 0 3-6 17, Tomi Hinkle 3 3 0-0 15, Libby Judge 0 0 0-0 0, Miaa Howard 0 0 1-2 1, Kirsten Orsbon 1 0 0-1 2. Totals: 14 4 6-13 45. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (2-4): Ashleigh Cantrell 2 1 0-0 7, Cayleigh Dupler 0 0 0-0- 0, Brooklyn Gerity 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Coen 0 0 0-0 0, Kaina Hernandez 1 0 0-0 2, Brooklyn Richards 1 0 2-2 4, Alivia Speelman 1 0 0-0 2, Kyleigh McWilliams 0 0 0-0 0, Bianca Gerity 0 0 0-0 0, Aicah Lavy 23 1-1 14, Haleigh Rucker 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Fields 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4 3-5 45. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.