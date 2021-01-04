AP Prep Boys’ Basketball Polls

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts.

1, Cin. Moeller (8) 5-1 112

2, Hilliard Bradley (3) 5-0 89

3, Can. McKinley 4-2 78

4, Gahanna Lincoln (1) 6-0 74

5, Huber Hts. Wayne 5-0 41

(tie) Massillon Jackson (1) 9-0 41

7, Cle. St. Ignatius 5-0 39

8, Lakewood St. Edward 4-0 37

9, Cin. Elder 6-0 35

10, Lancaster (1) 6-1 34

(tie) Miamisburg 8-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville Cent. 33. Sylvania Northview 20. Findlay 18. Centerville (1) 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (5) 10-0 115

2, Akr. St.V-St. M (8) 6-1 108

3, Rossford 7-0 57

4, Hamilton Ross (1) 7-0 56

5, Buckeye Valley 6-0 55

(tie) Jonathan Alder 4-0 55

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 40

8, Vincent Warren 5-1 33

8, Warrensville Hts. 4-1 33

10, Waverly 4-0 28

(tie) Meadowbrook 6-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (12) 8-0 147

2, Harvest Prep (2) 6-0 102

3, Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 82

4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 5-0 59

5, Metamora Evergreen 9-1 47

6, Fredericktown 8-0 46

7, Col. Crawford 8-0 42

8, Sardinia Eastern 7-0 37

9, Cin. Country Day 7-0 36

10, Beverly Ft. Frye 7-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 26. Johnstown-Monroe 24. McConnelsville Morgan 22. Proctorville Fairland 20. Cin. N. College Hill 20. Collins Western Reserve 17. Cols. Ready 16. Casstown Miami E. 15.

DIVISION IV

1, Antwerp (4) 8-0 106

2, Kalida (3) 9-1 79

3, New Boston (1) 8-1 78

4, Botkins (2) 8-0 54

5, Columbus Grove (1) 5-1 51

6, Cin. College Prep 5-0 49

7, Tol. Christian 5-1 46

8, Ottoville 7-1 44

9, Glouster Trimble 5-1 43

10, Richmond Hts. (2) 1-3 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Old Fort 33. Leipsic 33. Cardington-Lincoln 32. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 30. Cedarville (1) 28. Tiffin Calvert 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 16. Minster 12.