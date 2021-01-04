Jessie Gibson (PIC)

March 7, 1930– Jan. 1, 2021

Jessie Gibson, 90, of South Point, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born March 7, 1930 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Ira and Mabel Ross Potter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gibson; and four sisters, Rosemary Snyder, Gayle Potter, Lillian Potter and Joan Gibson.

Jessie is survived by a son, Carl Ray (Patty) Gibson; two daughters, Cheryl (Kenneth) Klaiber and Kathy (Reuben) Lintzenich; one sister, Martha Swisher; a brother, Bob Potter; four grandchildren, Gidget (Dennis) Cade, Daniel Gibson, Josh (Jenny) Gibson and Justin (Jill) Gibson; 10 great-grandchildren, Aimee Patrick, Izzabella Gibson, Ethan and Savannah Cade, Maverick and Maddox Cade, Jase and Cruz Gibson, Addy, Carleigh and Josie Gibson.

Jessie was a member of Sunrise Church of the Nazarene in South Point.

Thank you to St. Mary’s Oncology Unit, IMCU and Lillie Bower for sitting with Mom and all the love and care during this difficult time.

We would like to express our gratitude to her daughter-in-law, Patty Gibson, and grandchildren, Josh and Jenny Gibson for caring for Mom in her final days. We also want to thank everyone for the constant love and prayers.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Ice Creek Cemetery, Deering, with her son-in-law, Kenneth Klaiber officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.