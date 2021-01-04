Myra Vanderhoof

Oct. 29, 1947–Jan. 1, 2021

Myra Marie Vanderhoof, 73, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The Lawrence county native was born Oct. 29, 1947, the daughter of the late Jim and Noleen Hixon.

Myra was a graduate of 1965 class from Coal Grove High School and a member of Central Christian Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Robert M. Vanderhoof

She is survived by her son, Michael “Eddie” (Anita) Vanderhoof, of Ironton, son, Kevin (Shelia) Vanderhoof, of Mount Sterling Kentucky, two granddaughters, Taylor Vanderhoof, and Ava Vanderhoof, twin sister, Mary (Buddy) Belville, of Illinois, and two nieces, Kristi and Lisa.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

