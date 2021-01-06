ACTC HR Certification Prep Course begins Feb. 2

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community & Technical College (ACTC) is partnering with BenchPrep HR Learning System to offer a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification exam prep class for human resources professionals. The class will feature eight live interactive webinars led by Jonnie Smith, SPHR-SCP, Strategic Human Resource Manager for Martinrea International in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. With 17 years in human resources and a master’s in Education Administration, Smith will draw from her comprehensive experience in union and non-union environments to provide real world examples to complement the curriculum.

The course includes a self-paced learning system in addition to the live webinars to cover fundamental objectives, review key content, and address test-taking strategies, study tips and example questions. BenchPrep reports that candidates who use their system see scores improve by an average of 16 percent. HR experts with more than 50 years of experience as senior HR executives and HR instructors designed this engaging and effective learning system.

PHR Certification Prep Course will meet online via Microsoft Teams 5-7:30 p.m. (CT) on eight Tuesdays, Feb. 2-Mar. 23. The $999 registration fee includes access to the complete BenchPrep HR Learning System as well as 20 hours of live instruction. To register, contact Heather Estes at 606-326-2130 or as_workforce@kctcs.edu before Tuesday, Jan. 26.