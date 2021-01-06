Lady Pointers use steady effort for win

Jim Walker

If Dave Adams was a sea boat captain and his South Point Lady Pointers the ship’s sailors, you could almost hear him yell, “Steady as she goes.”

The idea of a ship sailing along steadily is just what Adams has been trying to do with his young team. After some rough waters early on Wednesday, the Lady Pointers began to get a little bit of smooth sailing as the game went on as they edged the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 28-25 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“Our goal has been to improve every game. We are doing that. Sarah Mitchell made some big baskets. She has been playing really well. It was a team effort, especially on defense,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

Mitchell scored 6 of her game-high 14 points including two clutch foul shots in the fourth quarter while Karmen Bruton added a foul shot to help the Lady Pointers rally for the win.

“Both teams are young and played hard. We hit three of four foul shots late and that was the difference,” said Adams.

Ironton (3-5, 2-4) took a 9-3 first quarter lead as Kirsten Williams drained a pair of 3-pointers and Teegan Carpenter added another trifecta.

Williams had another trey and Lilly Zornes got a bucket for Ironton but Mitchell and Sarah Roach combined for 9 points as South Point got within 14-12 at the break.

Evan Williams and Carpenter scored 4 points each to keep Ironton ahead 22-19 at the end of the third quarter. Kaelyn Jones got 4 points to keep South Point within striking distance.

In the fourth quarter, Ironton managed just 3 points on a basket by Kirsten Williams and a foul shot by Isabel Morgan while Mitchell and Bruton combined for all 9 of the Lady Pointers total including the clutch free throws.

South Point 3 12 7 9 = 28

Ironton 9 5 8 3 = 25

SOUTH POINT (2-4, 2-4): Kaelyn Jones 2 0 0-0 4, Sarah Roach 3 0 0-0 6, Sidnea Belville 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Mitchell 5 0 4-8 14, Karmen Bruton 1 0 2-4 4, Kimrie Staley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0 6-12 28. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (3-5, 2-4): Mary Lackey 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Lilly Zornes 1 0 0-0 2, Teegan Carpenter 0 2 1-2 7, Kirsten Williams 1 3 0-0 11, Isabel Morgan 0 0 1-4 1, Evan Williams 2 00 -0 4, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 5 2-6 25. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.