expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

(File photo | Public domain)

Officials: Capitol complex secure after violent occupation

By Associated Press

Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials have declared the U.S. Capitol complex “secure” after heavily armed police moved to end a nearly four-hour violent occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump.

An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House. Lawmakers applauded.

The occupation interrupted Congress’ Electoral College count that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20.

Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations around the Capitol complex and Washington, D.C. after thousands of Trump supporters breached the building and skirmished with police officers.

Lawmakers have signaled that they would resume the constitutionally mandated count as soon as it was safe to do so.

More News

Helen Webb

Brown calls for use of 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

James Pancake

Wall Street keeps rising on hopes of more stimulus after Senate races