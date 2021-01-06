Roger Besco

April 27, 1950–Jan. 5, 2021

Roger Dale Besco, 70, of Pedro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his residence.

He was born April 27, 1950, to the late Charles and Rosella (Depriest) Besco.

Roger was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and worked for Ironton Iron and also worked as a tankerman for Marathon Petroleum until retirement.

He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and was a car enthusiast.

Roger helped shape the lives of many children, along with his own, by coaching many sports including basketball, football and softball. Roger loved spending time with his grandchildren and being involved in their lives.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Besco and his beloved Chihuahua, Twoey.

He is survived by three daughters, Angie (George) Long, of Chesapeake, Brandi (Jim) Kelley, of Pedro, Julie (Ben) Pater, of South Point; ten grandchildren, Tyler (Jamie) Shoemaker, Zane Long, Hannah (Shane) Russell, T.J. (Courtney) Shoemaker, Danny (McKinzie) Long, Cortni (Andre) Riggs-Wireman, Allison (Nick) Wilds-Clay, Seth Kelley, Braden Short and Lauren Pater and eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Ramey (Jessie) Besco; three sisters, Rita, Rebecca, and Regina.

The family would like to thank and give their appreciation to his personal care-giver and cousin, Edwina Workman.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Brandon Depriest officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

In tribute to Roger please feel free to wear scarlet and gray.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Besco family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.