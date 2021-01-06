Vikings edge out SOC win over Flyers, 56-55

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The forecast might have called for clear skies, but the Symmes Valley Vikings still had to weather a storm.

The Vikings had a 9-point lead heading into the fourth quarter when the St. Joseph Flyers began their comeback.

But Symmes Valley was able to fight off the rally as they held on for a 56-55 Southern Ohio Conference win on Tuesday.

“We just didn’t play hard enough for two and a half quarters and then we turned it on to make a good comeback,” said Flyers’ coach Chris Barnes. “We had a shot to win it but, honestly, they deserved to win.”

The Vikings (3-3, 3-23) placed three players in double figures led by Luke Leith with 16 points and 19 rebounds. Drew Scherer had 13 points along with 10 rebounds and 2 blocks while Grayson Walsh added 12 points.

Jimmy Mahlmeister scored a game-high 19 points including three 3-pointers for the Flyers (4-2, 3-1). J.C. Damron hadded 14 points and Matt Sheridan 9.

“Jimmy Had a really nice game, probably the best offensive game of his career. That was good to see from him,” said Barnes.

The Vikings took a 13-10 first quarter lead as Leith and Scherer scored 4 points each. Jared Johnson hit two 3-pointers and had 7 points while Jackson Rowe drained a triple to keep the Flyers close.

Levi Best and Ethan Patterson each hit 3-pointers and Leith had 4 points as the Vikings went up 26-22 at the half.

Mahlmeister and Damron scored a pair of buckets each for the Flyers.

Symmes Valley began to open up some breathing room in the third quarter as Scherer buried a pair of treys, Patterson knocked down another bomb and Leith scored 6 points as the lead went to 44-35.

Damron began to heat up with 8 points in the quarter and Sheridan added a trifecta.

St. Joseph began to mount its rally in the fourth quarter as Mahlmeister connected on all three of his shots from behind the arc and went 4-for-4 at the foul line.

Sheridan hit two foul shots and scored 4 points as the Flyers got within a point.

But the Vikings managed to convert 6-of-11 free throws attempts and Walsh had 7 of his points in the quarter as they held on for the win.

On Friday, Symmes Valley host New Boston in a battle for first place while the Flyers visit Sciotoville East.

St. Joseph 10 12 13 20 = 55

Sym. Valley 13 13 18 12 = 56

ST. JOSEPH (4-2, 3-1): Jackson Rowe 0 1 -0 3, Will Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Sheridan 2 1 2-2 9, J.C. Damron 7 0 0-1 14, Jared Johnson 0 2 2-24 8, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 0-02 0, Jimmy Mahlmeister 2 3 6-6 19, Max Weber 1 0 0-0 2. 12 7 10-16 55. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (3-3, 3-2): Caden Brammer 1 0 3-4 5, Luke Leith 6 0 4-7 16, Ethan Pattrson 0 2 0-0 6, Josh Ferguson 0 0 1-2 1, Levi Best 0 1 0-1 3, Drew Scherer 3 2 1-3 13, Logan Justice 0 0 0-2 0, Grayson Walsh 5 0 2-4 12. Totals: 20-56 11-23 56. 3-pt goals: 5-15. Rebounds: 13-O, 29-D = 42 (Leith 19, Scherer 10). Assists: 9 (Brammer 4). Steals: 2. Blocks: 4 (Scherer 2). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.