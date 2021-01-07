expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Jarrett Adkins

By Obituaries

Published 11:06 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

Jarrett Adkins

Jarrett Ray Adkins, 49, of Lesage, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Reginia “Gina” Adkins of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Helen Webb

Brown calls for use of 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

James Pancake

Wall Street keeps rising on hopes of more stimulus after Senate races