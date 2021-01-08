Focused Lady Panthers get another OVC victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The game is the focus of attention.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers came out with all their attention on the task at hand as they beat the Rock Hill Redwomen 55-29 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“I thought we played well early in the game. We came out focused, hit some shots and played defense,” said Lady Panther’s coach Chris Ball.

“Rock Hill is a young team and they’re a little short-handed, but they do things right fundamentally and they play really hard.”

The Lady Panthers had three players in double figures as Blake Anderson scored 18, Maddie Ward 17 and Ashlee Conley 10 points as the trio combined for seven 3-point goals.

Hadyn Bailey scored 8 points and Emma Scott 6 for the Redwomen (2-9, 1-5).

Ward knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, Anderson scored 5 points with a trey and Conley added 4 points as Chesapeake took a 17-6 first quarter lead.

MaKenzie Hanshaw hit a 3-pointer and Bailey had 3 points for Rock Hill.

Anderson had 8 points as the lead grew to 33-12 at the half. Cigi Pancake scored all 4 of her points in the quarter.

Chesapeake (7-2, 5-2) extended its lead to 49-19 after the third quarter as Conley sank two 3-pointers, Anderson had a triple and scored 5 points and Ward got 4 points.

Bailey hit a trifecta and scored 5 points and Hanshaw added a basket for the Redwomen.

Rock Hill 6 6 7 10 = 29

Chesapeake 17 16 16 6 = 55

ROCK HILL (2-9, 1-5): Aleigha Matney 1 0 1-2 3, Hadyn Bailey 1 1 3-6 8, Emma Scott 2 0 2-2 6, Jope Easterling 1 0 0-1 2, Jaina Bailey 0 0 1-2 1, Cigi Pancake 1 0 2-2 4, MaKenzie Hanshaw 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 7 2 9-15 29. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (7-2, 5-2): Kandace Pauly 0 0 0-0 0, Jessica Dillon 0 1 0-0 3, Robin Isaacs 1 0 1-2 3, Blake Anderson 4 2 4-7 18, Brooklyn McComas 1 0 0-0 2, Leah Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 3 3 2-2 17, Emily Duncan 1 0 0-0 2, Ashlee Conley 2 2 0-0 10, Kayla Jackson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8 7-11 55. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.