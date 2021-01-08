Robert Worthington

Feb. 23, 1934–Jan. 6, 2021

Robert F. Worthington, 86, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at SOMC Hospice, surrounded by his family.

Robert was born Feb. 23, 1934, in the middle of a snowstorm in Watseka, Illinois, a son to the late Homer F. Worthington and Wilma Jean Garner Worthington.

Robert graduated from Hearne High School in Hearne, Texas in 1951 and in 1955, earned a B.F.A. from the University of Houston, where he played football on a full-ride scholarship.

In 1972, Robert was called to the ministry and graduated from the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He retired from the ministry in 1985 after pastoring churches in Ohio and Indiana. He was a member of the Ironton First Church of the Nazarene.

Robert is survived by his wife, Garnet Worthington, whom he married on Nov. 16, 1956; his two daughters, Faith (Rick) Robinson and Dara (Greg) Eckart; two grandchildren, Carrie Rieck and Cameron Bushong; siblings, Hope (Clifton) Mandrell and Linda (Bud) O’Rear; three grand-dogs, Jack, Stella, and Dexter; and two great grand-dogs, Carlos and Sadie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to SOMC Hospice, 2203 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

