Sally Francis
Jan. 15, 1937–Jan. 3 2021
Sally Rae (Ellis) Francis passed away peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia, on Jan. 3 2021.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Huntington, West Virginia and lived in Chesapeake, Florida, and Georgia.
She was a lifelong Buckeyes fan as well as a staunch supporter of Marshall.
She was a dedicated dog mom and adored all animals.
She was a Parrothead and always happiest at a Buffett concert.
She was a wonderful mother and a caring friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Boutwell; son-in-law Doug Boutwell; and many loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choosing.