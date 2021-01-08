Sally Francis

expand
Jan. 15, 1937–Jan. 3 2021

 

Sally Rae (Ellis) Francis passed away peacefully at home in Marietta, Georgia, on Jan. 3 2021.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Huntington, West Virginia and lived in Chesapeake, Florida, and Georgia.

She was a lifelong Buckeyes fan as well as a staunch supporter of Marshall.

She was a dedicated dog mom and adored all animals.

She was a Parrothead and always happiest at a Buffett concert.

She was a wonderful mother and a caring friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Boutwell; son-in-law Doug Boutwell; and many loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choosing.

