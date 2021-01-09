expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

Herd’s Madden named to Walter Camp second team

By Staff Reports

Published 2:36 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall redshirt senior Cain Madden has been selected as a member of the Walter Camp All-America Second Team, the second such honor for the South Webster, Ohio native this postseason.
On Dec. 28, the redshirt senior was also picked as a second team selection by the Associated Press.
Madden piled up 64 knockdown blocks in 2020 along the Thundering Herd’s offensive line en route to first-team All-Conference USA honors. Pro Football Focus named him a first team All-American, citing his 93.4 run-blocking grade to go with zero sacks and hits allowed.
Madden, who plays right guard for Marshall, helped power the offensive unit to 18 rushing touchdowns this season, a figure that was tied for second in Conference USA. The Thundering Herd also finished second in the league in scoring offense at 28.5 points per contest.
As was the case with the AP honor, Vinny Curry (also on the second team) was also the last member of the Thundering Herd to be recognized by the Walter Camp organization in 2011.

More News

Skip the chaos with a trip into space news

A dozen daily affirmations can help on life’s pathway

Name change needed to ditch her ex-husband

New year, new roles and goals

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will you be impacted by the closure of Pick’n Save in Ironton?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business