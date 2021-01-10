Flyers work together for win over Jeeps, 59-40

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH WEBSTER — The St. Joseph Flyers like the Three Musketeers who preached “All for one and one for all.”

The Flyers used a total team effort as they rolled past the South Webster Jeeps 59-40 on Saturday in a non-league game.

“We moved the ball great tonight and our defense was very good. We held their leading scorer to seven points,” said Flyers’ coach Chris Barnes.

“J.C. had a great game. Jackson got hot and helped get us a lead. We just moved the ball well and played well together. We only had four turnovers. We were solid all four quarters.”

J.C. Damron scored 28 points and Jackson Rowe hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Flyers (6-2).

Jaren Lower and Cam Carpenter scored 11 points each for the Jeeps (5-5).

The Flyers went on an 8-0 run to start the game that began with a Rowe 3-pointer and ended on a foul shot by Damron after a steal by Jared Johnson.

Conner Bender hit a 12-footer to get the Jeeps within 13-0 but a short jumper from the middle of the lane by Matt Sheridan and a trifecta by Rowe with 23 seconds left in the quarter put the Flyers up 18-11.

St. Joseph was up 20-16 when Jimmy Mahlmeister hit a layup, Sheridan drained a triple and Mahlmeister hit a 17-foot fade away jumper for a 27-16 lead.

Damron then made a layup to make it 29-16 before Carpenter’s 3-pointer made it 29-19 at the break.

The Flyers were up 32-25 when they scored 11 unanswered points to go up 43-25. Trae Zimmerman picked up a loose ball and hit a short jumper at the buzzer and the Jeeps were down 43-27.

Two foul shots by Mahlmeister and another triple by Rowe made it 48-27.

Damron had a layup and a 3-poitner and the lead was 55-33 with 4:02 to play.

The Flyers play at Green on Tuesday.

St. Joseph 18 11 14 16 = 59

So. Webster 11 8 8 13 = 40

ST. JOSEPH (6-2): Jackson Rowe 1 4 0-0 14, Will Whaley 0 0 0-0 0, Matt Sheridan 2 1 0-0 7, J.C. Damron 10 2 2-5 28, Jared Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Michael Mahlmeister 0 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Mahlmeister 2 0 2-2 6, Max Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Rowe 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7 4-7 59. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH WEBSTER (5-5): Connor Bender 3 1 0-0 9, Trae Zimmerman 3 0 1-1 7, Brock Campbell 0 0 0-0 0, Jaren Lower 2 3 0-0 11, Cam Carpenter 4 1 0-0 11, Brady Blizzard 0 0 0-0 0, Myles Beasley 0 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 0 0 0-0 0, Lane Bond 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5 3-3 40. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.