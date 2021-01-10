McComas, Pauley key Lady Panthers win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LLOYD, Ky. — In the army, MP stands for Military Police and they are called upon when needed for a tough situation.

The Chesapeake Lady Panthers were in a tough situation on Saturday against the Greenup County Lady Musketeers, so they called upon their own MP: McComas and Pauley.

With their two leading scorers Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson hit with early foul trouble, Brooklyn McComas and Kandace Pauley came up with big plays as the Lady Panthers got a 38-35 win.

“Ward and Anderson are both of them on the bench in foul trouble in the first quarter. But the other girls really stepped up,” said Lady Panthers coach Chris Ball.

“We got a good effort from Brooklyn McComas defensively and Kandace Pauley hit a couple of big shots for us.”

Despite Ward sitting most of the first quarter and Anderson on the bench for the entire second quarter, Chesapeake trailed by just 4 points at the half.

Greenup (0-3) took an 8-7 first quarter lead as Emma Frazier scored 4 points and Emily Maynard hit a 3-pointer. Ward knocked down a triple and had 5 points while Anderson had the other basket for Chesapeake.

The Lady Musketeers went up 17-13 at the half as Emily Maynard had 4 points and Taylor Gammon hit a 3-pointer.

Robin Isaacs and Emily Duncan each went 2-for-2 at the foul line while McComas added a basket for the Lady Pointers.

Chesapeake came back to take a 25-23 lead in the third quarter as Duncan, Ward and Anderson all had 4 points each.

Frazier and Maynard scored 4 points each as Greenup tried to mount a rally, but Pauley hit two key baskets, Ward scored 6 points and both she and Anderson combined to make 5-of-7 free

Ward sank her two free throws with three seconds left to seal the outcome.

Ward finished with 15 points, Anderson had 9 and Duncan 8.

Emily Maynard scored 14 points and Frazier 12 for Greenup.

Chesapeake visits Portsmouth Monday for a 5:45 game.

Chesapeake 7 6 12 13 = 38

Greenup Co. 8 9 6 10 = 33

CHESAPEAKE (8-3): Kandace Pauley 2 0 0-0 4, Robin Isaacs 0 0 2-2 2, Blake Anderson 2 0 5-7 9, Brooklyn McComas 1 0 0-0 2, Maddie Ward 5 1 2-2 15, Emily Duncan 3 0 2-2 8, Ashlee Conley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1 11-13 38. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

GREENUP COUNTY (0-3): Emily Maynard 3 2 2-2 14, Laura Ratcliff 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Frazier 3 0 6-8 12, Taylor Gammon 0 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hall 0 0 2-4 2, Ellee Hunt 1 0 0-0 2. Katie Shaffer 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3 10-14 33. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Frazier.