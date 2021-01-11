DD council seeks public comment on 5-year plan

The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council is seeking public comment on its Five-Year State Plan that will take effect from 2022-2026.

Based on survey results collected about the problems or needs of Ohioans with developmental disabilities, the Ohio DD Council drafted the 2022-2026 Five-Year State Plan.

The State Plan lists the projects that the Council plans to fund to address the needs identified by people with disabilities, families and stakeholders across the state.

The DD Council is seeking public comment on proposed in the following areas:

• Children and Health

• Community Living

• Employment

• Leadership Development

• Outreach

• Public Awareness

• Public Policy

Public comments can be submitted the following way:

• Review the draft Five-Year Plan by reading the Executive Summary of the projects; or the entire 2022-2026 State Plan; or reviewing specific project(s) that interest you.

• You can submit your comments on all projects or the ones that are of interest to you.

The comment period will end on Feb. 28.

The Council’s Five-Year State Plan is a strategic plan that will drive the Council’s mission to create change that improves independence, productivity and inclusion for people with developmental disabilities and their families in community life.

The State Plan, agreed upon by its Governor-appointed council members, will help in developing specific grant proposals toward relevant projects across Ohio that will positively impact people with developmental disabilities, family members and guardians and other stakeholders.

For more information, please contact Fatica Ayers at fatica.ayers@dodd.ohio.gov or call 614-466-5205 or 800-766-7426.