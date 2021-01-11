Rose Koerper

April 14, 1935–Jan. 8, 2021

Rose Ann Lewis Koerper, 85, formerly of Coal Grove, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at Trinity Station Retirement Community of Flatwoods, Kentucky.

She was born April 14, 1935, to the late Clifford (Cricket) and Mary Pyles Lewis.

She was the widow of Kenneth R. Koerper.

She was a member of First Baptist Church.

She was also preceded by one son Kenneth H. Koerper, brothers Don Lewis and Danny Lewis.

She is survived by son, Terry L. (Annette) Koerper; daughter, Suzann (Roger) Walker; daughter-in-law, Cindy Koerper; grandchildren, Aaron, Kelli, Amy, Kenna, Melanie, Melissa, Jeremy, and Rebeca; 11 great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Tuesday at noon at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of funeral on Tuesday. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery with Roger Walker officiating.

COVID-19 regulations will be followed six feet social distancing and masks.