Evelyn Hall

April 29, 1938–Jan. 12, 2021

Evelyn Marie (Butler) Hall, 82, of Marion, gave up the good fight on Jan. 12, 2021.

She was born on April 29, 1938, in Ironton, as the daughter to Martin and Juanita Butler.

Evelyn, also known as “Joe Louis,” was a spitfire and anyone who met her loved her feisty spirit. She was never afraid to share her opinions and was bold in representing what she stood for.

Evelyn was the true matriarch to her family, the glue that held it all together.

She was strong, loyal and especially loving.

In her free time, you could find her at the local Bingo hall or crowded around the table playing a hand of cards with all of the “too old for me” ladies. Her favorite TV consisted of Bonanza, Gunsmoke and UFC, which isn’t surprising considering her tough nature.

Outside of her Ohio roots, she lived in North Carolina for nearly 20 years. She loved the mountains. Teaching her grandkids to yodel on road trips, motorcycle rides and flea market hopping were on the highlight reel of her life. She was a barrel of fun, no doubt.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving daughter, Ruth Ann McCall; husband, Gene Hall; and siblings, Freddy Butler, Wayne Butler Sr., Paul “Duke” Butler, Phyllis McFann, and Marta Dillard. She is survived by her two sons, Roger (Theresa) Lucas and Scott (Bea) Hackworth, both of Marion; her sister, Jackie Butler Massie; grandchildren, Tim Perry, Lewis (Lynn) McCall, Angie Lucas, Dereck McCall, Lynae (Daniel) Moore, Chris Hackworth, Shane Bell, Kyle Hackworth, Brittany (Chris) Henderson, William Rives, Maegan Rives, Ciara Hackworth, and Lucas Hackworth; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Roy Henson.

Calling hours will be held 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Monday at Marion Enterprise Baptist Church, 130 Orton St., Marion. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.