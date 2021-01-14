Mary Riley

March 5, 1937–Jan. 10, 2021

Mary “Alice” Wolfe Riley, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Born March 5, 1937, a daughter to the late John H. Wolfe, Jr. and the late Dorothy W. Wolfe.

Mary was a believer in lifelong education, graduating from Ironton High School Ohio University and Marshall University.

She was a devoted Anglican and member of Calvary Episcopal Church (Ashland), where she volunteered her talents in many capacities.

Mary was past president of the Ironton Child Welfare Club and supported various charitable and civic organizations, including scouting and PTA.

She was a golfer, a gardener, an avid sports fan and appreciated literature and the arts, especially west coast jazz and dance.

She was quick to lend a hand or encouraging word and modeled the kindness in her heart each day. Mary was a member of Pi Beta Phi, where she learned to play bridge, a passion she shared with her group in Ironton and in her final years, at Magnolia Springs, in Louisville, Kentucky.

She embraced the quotation found on the Ohio University Alumni Gateway: “So enter that daily thou mayest grow in knowledge wisdom and love. So depart that daily thou mayest better serve thy fellow men thy country and thy God.”

Mary was the most selfless mother that we can imagine. Unforgettable in every way and forever more that’s how you’ll stay.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, John H Wolfe III.

Mary is survived by her son, Patrick E. (Connie) Riley; her daughter, Madison Riley Bennett; grandsons: Patrick M. (Shannon) Riley and Charles E. Riley; granddaughter, Maura Bennett; great-grandson, Patrick A. Riley; sister-in-law, Jan Wolfe; and nephews, Jay (Kelly) Wolfe and Douglas (Sarah) Wolfe.

Visitation and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for remembrances to the Ohio University Foundation (reference Dorothy W. Wolfe Nursing Scholarship), PO Box 869, Athens, Ohio 45701, Hosparus Health, PO 35425, Louisville, KY 40232, the Child Welfare Club, Attn: Ann Wise, 204 Fitzpatrick St., South Point, OH 45680, or the charity of your choice.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Riley family with arrangements.

