Getting the Best

Christian Alexander Home Décor owner searches the world for the best items

The goal of the Christian Alexander Home Décor is to make sure its customers’ homes look like no one else’s.

While some stores stock dozens of the same item, there is a chance that if you see something at Christian Alexander Home Décor this month, it may not be there next month.

The store features home décor from Capri Blue candles to furniture to body care products, including shaving cream by London’s Truefitt & Hill, a company that boasts it has served England’s royal family for centuries.

Owner Jonathan Jordan said the store never carries much of the same product by choice and does extensive research to get items that people can’t find anywhere else in the Tri-State.

“I buy very minimal amounts,” he said. “A lot of items I get one or two of it, unless the company requires four or six. I never buy the same product twice, so it is more exclusive. So, my lanterns, there are two of them so it’s something you can have for years and no one else will have it.”

He said they are constantly rotating stock to make sure they have the best and most interesting stock.

“I personally research all my brands and then go directly to the company to order it,” Jordan said. “There are some brands that find out I am here and try to pitch their brands. But the stock is from my years in design and what I shop for.”

Jordan went to school for interior design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. His retail experience includes several years of being a general manager for Restoration Hardware.

“So, I learned the ins and outs with Restoration Hardware on home décor and the quality to look for in furniture, because they are very high end and detailed, so it helped me get my brands together for what I wanted,” Jordan said. “And then I worked for Disney Cruise Line as on officer over their retail for three years and learned that fast-paced environment and understanding merchandise and how to maintain it.”

After all that, he decided to open his own store.

Christian Alexander Home Décor originally opened in the Ashland Town Center mall in June 2019, but moved to its current location at 1505 Carter Ave. in downtown Ashland, Kentucky this summer because the historic building was more in line with Jordan’s design aesthetics and because it is located in an area in Ashland that is being revitalized for businesses.

“So, it is nice to be in the historic downtown area that they are revitalizing,” he said. “It is a great area. I love it. It’s a beautiful building.”

Jordan said the new building has more space, which allowed him to expand his offerings, such as furniture.

“So, we sell sofas and chairs, end tables, cocktail tables, and dining rooms. We can special order bedroom suites,” he said. “I couldn’t offer that at the mall. And at the mall, it is a little bit faster paced. Here, it is more laid back, so I can go one on one with a client.”

The store even carries children’s products including infant items.

“That way if you are gifting and want a more elevated gift, we carry baby clothes by Milkbarn,” Jordan said. “We carry Sophie the Giraffe, which is Paris’ very first baby toy. It is made with all natural ingredients and is painted with food-grade materials, so it is non-toxic for the kids. And I look for products that are BPA-free, things that are safer for the kids.”

Christian Alexander Home Décor will soon start carrying more Hallmark products.

“It will hopefully be done by Christmas,” Jordan said. “We are just waiting on contractors, of course, to build cabinets. We do carry their cards, but we will start carrying their candles, picture frames, stuffed animals, things of that nature. And we will have a year-round Christmas department.”