Lady Bobcats beat Tigers for 5th straight win

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — The Green Lady Bobcats hit a ‘Connect4’ with a four-game win streak after defeating the New Boston Lady Tigers on the road 60-31.

Green did not play up to par however, according to head coach Melissa Knapp who said, “We just looked really sloppy tonight, but we came away with the win.”

New Boston (6-5, 5-2) took its only lead of the game at 3-0 before Kasey Kimbler’ steal and layup tied the game at the 6:12 mark.

Kimbler then hit a 3-pointer with 5:38 on the clock to put Green up for good at 6-3. Anna Knapp and Kimbler each added a 3-pointer as Green took a 17-12 first quarter lead.

New Boston played with just five players in the game due to COVID tracing and Knapp said, “Give props to New Boston for only playing with five. They do a very nice job.”

The Lady Tigers hung around in the first quarter, but would struggle as the game went on.

Shelby Easter led the way for the Lady Tigers scoring a team high 16 points.

The Lady Bobcats poured it on the short-handed New Boston team in the second to head into the half with a comfortable 34-18 lead. Kimbler hit two more 3-pointers in the period and Brelan Baldridge added 6 points in the quarter.

Kame Sweeney left her mark in the second half with 14 points as she led the game with 18 points total.

Kimbler knocked down another triple to bring her total to 17 points for Green.

New Boston found themselves out of reach as their legs got heavier with no substitutes to get a breather.

Freshman Cadence Williams scored 9 points for the Lady Tigers, but was unable to keep up with the full roster of Green.

The Lady Bobcats will play Ironton St. Joseph on Monday.

Green 17 17 8 18 = 60

New Boston 12 6 5 8 = 31

GREEN (6-2, 5-2): Kasey Kimber 1 5 0-0 17, Kimberly Brown 1 0 4-5 6, Kame Sweeney 8 0 2-2 18, Charlie Blevins 1 0 1-2 3, Anna Knapp 1 1 0-0 5, Brelan Baldridge 3 0 0-0 6, Kaylee Christian 0 0 0-2 0, Emily Brady 0 1 0-0 3, Katelin Satterfield 1 0 0-0 2, Lori Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7 7-11 60. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (6-5, 5-2): Cadence Williams 4 0 1-2 9, Shelby Easter 5 1 3-6 16, Kenzie Whitley 1 0 0-1 2, Dylan O’Rourke 0 0 0-0 0, Cassie Williams 1 0 2-4 4. Totals: 11 1 6-13 31. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.