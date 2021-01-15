Rodney McFarland

Dec. 25, 1940–Jan. 12, 2021

Rodney Wayne McFarland, 80, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

Rodney was born Dec. 25, 1940, a son of the late John Charles and Viola Mae Fain McFarlin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma F. McDowell McFarland, who passed away Sept. 4, 2020.

Rodney was a graduate of Ironton High School, class of 1958. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.

He returned home to marry Wilma on Aug. 1, 1958. After 8 years and 4 sons, he left the Air Force to return to Ironton.

He became a member of the Ironton Police Department, retiring from the department in 2001 after serving as chief of police. He also retired from the United States Navy Reserve.

He was a member of Waterloo Lodge #532 F&AM, Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite, El Hasa Temple, and Hillbilly Clan #1 and Outhouse #8.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by sons, Chuck McFarland, Tim McFarland and Steven McFarland; and sisters, Billie Darlene (Cecil) McKnight and Winifred Sue Johnson.

He is survived by son, Rodney (Cathy) McFarland; daughters-in-law, Margo, Kathy and Lisa McFarland; brothers, Raymond (Kathryn), Jeff (Karen) and Greg (Elizabeth) McFarlin; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Maynard and Ginger Waller; grandchildren, Brenna McFarland, Tim McFarland, Levi McFarland, Chuckie (Kim) McFarland, Brittany Bryant, Ian McFarland, Jacob McFarland, Logan McFarland, and Duncan McFarland; great-grandchildren, Ali and Katelynn Bryant, Samantha and Zane McFarland; and many nieces and nephews, who were all a part of the extended family.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Les Boggs officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery, Deering, with military graveside rites provided by the Symmes Valley Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rodney’s honor to: Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8, PO Box 4455, Ironton Ohio 45638, to go toward the Transportation Fund at El Hasa Temple for transport of children to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the McFarland family with arrangements for Rodney.

