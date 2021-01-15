expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Ronald Kelly

By Obituaries

Published 10:56 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Ronald Kelly

Ronald Franklin Kelly, 78, of Ona, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home in South Point.

A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia. The honor guard will perform military rites.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Thomas Ratliff

Rodney McFarland

Ronald Kelly

Ironton girls give clinical effort to top Panthers

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you know anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business