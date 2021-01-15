Ronald Kelly

Ronald Franklin Kelly, 78, of Ona, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home in South Point.

A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Brady Lipscomb at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia. The honor guard will perform military rites.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.