January 16, 2021

Gallia tops Panthers

By Jim Walker

Published 12:09 am Saturday, January 16, 2021


Chesapeake Panthers’ Ben Bragg (12) goes high in the air as he takes a jump shot over Gallipolis’ Brody Fellure (10). (Photo by Josh Wilson)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Gallipolis Blue Devils figured out how to beat the Chesapeake Panthers: Don’t let Levi Blankenship score 37 points.
One week ago, Blankenship had 37 points as Chesapeake won in double overtime. But the Blue Devils’ held the Panthers’ junior guard to just 4 points as they posted a 50-41 Ohio Valley Conference win on Friday.
Gallipolis (3-4, 1-3) used the inside game of 6-foot-6 Isaac Clary who scored 17 points. Brody Fellure added 11 points.
Nathan Cox scored 15 points to pace the Panthers (6-5, 3-5).
The Panthers started fast as Cox scored 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers and it was 19-10. Clary had 8 of Gallipolis’ points.
Five different players scored in the second quarter with Clary getting 5 points as Gallipolis closed the gap to 27-24 at the half.
The cold-shooting Panthers managed just 6 points in the third quarter while Kenyon Franklin, Carson Call and Fellure all hit 3-pointers and enabled the Blue Devils to take a 40-33 lead.
Gallipolis converted 6-of-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Cox hit a trey and scored 5 points while Blankenship had 2-of-4 from the line and Travis Grim 1-of-2.
Chesapeake is at Portsmouth on Tuesday.
Gallipolis 10 14 16 10 = 50
Chesapeake 19 8 6 8 = 41
GALLIPOLIS (3-4, 1-3): Cooper Davis 1 0 3-6 5, Kenyon Franklin 1 1 0-0 5, Noah Vanco 0 1 0-0 3, Brody Fellure 3 1 2-3 11, Trent Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Wesley Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Call 1 1 2-2 7, Isaac Clary 8 0 1-2 17. Totals: 15 4 8-13 50. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
CHESAPEAKE (6-5, 3-5): Caleb Schneider 2 1 0-0 7, Travis Grim 1 0 5-6 7, Nathan Cox 3 3 0-0 15, Levi Blankenship 1 0 2-4 4, Ben Bragg 1 0 0-0 2, Devon Bellomy 3 0 0-0 6, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4 7-10 41. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Grim.

