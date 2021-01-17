Lady Flyers go cold in loss to Lady Royals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WWE wrestler Steve Austin isn’t the only one who is “Stone Cold.”

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers saw their shooting go “stone cold” in the fourth quarter as their lead turned into a 45-31 loss to the Rose Hill Lady Royals on Saturday.

Rose Hill (4-3) took a 5-0 lead to begin the game before baskets by Bella Whaley, Emily Blankenship and Emma Whaley gave the Lady Flyers a 6-5 lead.

Free throws by Gracie Damron and Bella Whaley had the score tied at 10 before Baylee Stephens 18-footer put Rose Hill up 12-10.

St. Joseph was down 15-13 when Damron got a putback, Bella Whaley sank two foul shots and Chloe Sheridan buried a 17-footer with two seconds on the clock and the Lady Flyers were up 19-17 at the half.

Emma Whaley’s 3-pointer put St. Joseph up 22-17 to begin the second half. Emma Whaley had a layup and Bella Whaley drained a trifecta and the lead was 29-21 with 4:46 left in the quarter.

That’s when the ice sickles began freezing over the Lady Flyers’ basket.

Baylee Trimble’s layup cut the deficit to 29-25 and then Gabby Karle banked in an 18-footer to make it 29-27 to end the quarter.

Stephens hit from the top of the key and Jewelia VanKeur banked in a 3-pointer as Rose Hill took the lead for good at 33-29.

The Lady Royals went on a 12-0 run to start the quarter to lead 40-29 before Bella Whaley’s 13-footer at the 1:24 mark made it 40-31. It was the only basket of the quarter for the Lady Flyers.

Bella Whaley had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Flyers (2-9). Emma Whaley scored 9 points with Damron hauling down 11 rebounds, Blankenship grabbed 6, Sheridan 5 and Laiken “The Enforcer” Unger 4.

Stephens and Karle had 13 points each and Trimble 11 for Rose Hill (4-3).

St. Joseph host Green on Monday.

Rose Hill 12 5 10 18 = 45

St. Joseph 10 9 10 2 = 31

ROSE HILL (4-3): Avary Newell 1 0 0-0 2, Gabby Karle 6 0 1-1 13, Jewelia VanKeuren 0 2 0-0 6, Baylee Stephens 4 1 2-2 13, Baylee Trimble 3 1 2-2 11, Nessa Wright 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4 5-5 45. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-9): Emma Whaley 3 1 0-0 9, Bella Whaley 2 2 3-4 13, Emilee Blankenship 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Sheridan 1 0 0-0 2, Gracie Damron 2 0 1-2 5, Laiken Unger 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3 4-6 31. Rebounds: 40 (B. Whaley 13, Damron 11, Blankenship 6, Sheridan 5, Unger 4, E. Whaley 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.