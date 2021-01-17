expand
January 17, 2021

Whaley honored for 500th career rebound

By Staff Reports

Published 12:59 am Sunday, January 17, 2021


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ junior Bella Whaley is presented the game ball by head coach Bart Burcham commemorating her 500th career rebound. Whaley grabbed the milestone rebound during a game at Green on Jan. 7. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

