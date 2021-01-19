D-B schools going to remote format

COAL GROVE — Dawson Bryant Local Schools announced Monday that they will be going to a remote learning format for the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you are aware, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise,” superintendent Steve Easterling said in a letter to parents. “Statistics show that the issue is not within the school; as we have seen a small amount of cases in our buildings.”

Easterling said that contact tracing has affected their ability to provide needed services for students.

The remote learning format began on Tuesday.

“I apologize for the short notice of getting this information to you, but due to the nature of COVID-19 tracing, it was impossible,” Easterling told parents in the letter.

The district said they would keep families updated on any new developments and information.