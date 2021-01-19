Redwomen’s team effort tops Lady Bulldogs, 49-33

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO— The Rock Hill Redwomen worked together just like all seven fingers on a hand.

OK, so a hand only had five fingers, but the seven-player roster of the Redwomen all contributed as they worked together to beat the Athens Lady Bulldogs 49-33 on Monday.

Rock Hill had six of their seven players score led by Hadyn Bailey with 12, Hope Easterling with 11 and Cigi Pancake 9.

“I can’t say enough about the girls and their effort,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“These girls have fought hard and worked together all season. They earned this win.”

The Redwomen had 30 rebounds as a team led by Pancake with 8, Emma Scott and Easterling 5 each and both MaKenzie Hanshaw and Aleigha Matney 4 rebounds apiece. Hadyn Bailey and Jaina Bailey combined for the other 4 rebounds.

Emily Zuber and Haylie Mills had 8 points each for Athens.

Hadyn Bailey hit a 3-potiner and scored 5 points in the first quarter as four different players scored for Athens and it was 9-9.

Pancake knocked down her own 3-pointer and had 5 points, Bailey was 3-for-4 at the foul line and both Scott and Easterling scored as Rock Hill took a 21-16 halftime lead.

The defense really clamped down in the third quarter by holding Athens to just 5 points. Easterling scored 6 points, Hanshaw drained a trifecta and Matney and Scott scored as the lead grew to 36-21.

Matney scored 5 of her 7 points in the fourth quarter as Rock Hill outscored Athens 13-12 to secure the win.

Zuber had 4 points while Annika Benton and Kesi Federspiel hit 3-pointers for Athens.

Rock Hill host Portsmouth on Thursday.

Athens 9 7 5 12 = 33

Rock Hill 9 12 15 13 = 49

ATHENS (1-14): Bailey Davis 0 1 0-0 3, Harper Bennett 0 0 0-0 0, Annie Moulton 0 0 0-0 0, Annika Benton 0 1 0-0 3, Emily Zuber 4 0 0-3 8, Karma Fugate 0 0 0-0 0, Kesi Federspiel 1 1 0-3 5, Kianna Benton 0 2 0-0 6, Haylie Mills 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 9 5 0-6 33. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (3-12): Aleigha Matney 3 0 1-1 7, Hadyn Bailey 2 1 5-612, Emma Scott 2 0 1-2 5, Hope Easterling 5 0 1-2 11, Jaina Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cigi Pancake 3 1 0-0 9, MaKenzie Hanshaw 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 16 3 8-11 49. Rebounds: 30 (Pancake 8, Easterling 5, Scott 5, Hanshaw 4, Matney 4, H. Bailey 3, J. Bailey 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.