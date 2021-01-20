South Webster gets past hard-fighting Lady Flyers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers played well defensively. Now, if only the offense would match its counterpart.

The Lady Flyers slowed the potent South Webster offense but failed to connect on their shots in a 46-29 loss to the Lady Jeeps on Wednesday.

“Effort, attitude and hustle were there tonight. I’m so proud of how hard the girls played tonight and it will continue the rest of the year,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Bart Burcham.

Emma Whaley led the Lady Flyers with 15 points while Bella Whaley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Emilee Blankenship ripped down 7 rebounds and Gracie Damron hauled in 5 more while Laiken Unger grabbed 4 and Chloe Sheridan and Emma Whaley 3 each.

“Emilee and Gracie played so hard tonight. They rebounded and were everywhere on defense,” said Burcham.

“Emma had her best game so far and she’ll be great the rest of the year. Laiken keeps improving every game. Bella was Bella with a double-double. She’s going to have a huge game soon.”

Bri Claxon made a layup with 2:30 left in the quarter to give her 1,000 career points. Claxon finished with a game-high 30 points.

Blankenship and Bella Whaley got back-to-back baskets as St. Joseph got within 13-8 but Claxon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer from the top of the key put the Lady Jeeps up 16-8.

Emma Whaley’s 3-pointer had the Lady Flyers down 18-11 with 7:07 on the second quarter clock, but the Lady Flyers failed to score the rest of the half and fell behind 22-11.

St. Joseph came out strong in the second half and got its offense going and trailed 31-21, but again the offense went cold and the Lady Jeeps were 4-of-6 from the foul line to go along with a layup by Claxon and it was 37-21.

Emma Whaley’s 3-point play and two foul shots by Bella Whaley had the Lady Flyers trailing 40-26. South Webster led 45-26 when Bella Whaley went 3-for-4 at the line, but Claxon’s foul shot with 1:03 to play capped the scoring and a 46-29 win.

St. Joseph plays at New Boston on Thursday.

So. Webster 16 6 15 9 = 46

St. Joseph 8 3 10 8 = 29

SOUTH WEBSTER (9-5): Faith Maloney 1 0 0-0 2, Liz Shupert 1 0 0-1 2, Alivia Hanes 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Baker 0 0 0-0 0, Bri Claxon 8 3 5-6 30, Kerith Wright 0 0 0-0 0, Skylar Zimmerman 1 1 4-5 9, Riley Raynard 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Claxon 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 12 4 1014 45. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (2-10): Emma Whaley 2 3 3-3 15, Emilee Blankenship 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Whaley 3 1 3-4 12, Chloe Sheridan 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Damron 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Unger 0 0 0-2 0, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4 6-9 29. Rebounds: 33 (B. Whaley10, Blankenship 7, Damron 5, Unger 4, Sheridan 3, E. Whaley 3, Daniels 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.