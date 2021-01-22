expand
January 22, 2021

ACTC names students to president’s list

By Staff Reports

Published 1:12 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Ashland Community and Technical College has named students to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course.)

OHIO STUDENTS

• COAL GROVE: Frank McCann

• CROWN CITY: Christian Tyler Marcum

• FRANKLIN FURNACE: Tyler James Thornton

• IRONTON: Kayla Lynn Hackworth

• KITTS HILL: Whitney Bradshaw

• LEWISBURG: Eryn Bailea Parsons

• SOUTH POINT: Joshua Allfrey, Nikki Laura McCombs, Joseph Eugene Merrill, Bradley Michael Ramey, Bethany M. Smith and Paige Nicole Vanhoose

• WEST PORTSMOUTH: Timothy Allen Thompson

• WHEELERSBURG: Robert Nichols and Hunter Pistole

