Lady Dragons breeze past Blue Angels

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Things got hot and heavy between the Fairland Lady Dragons against the Gallia Academy Blue Angels.

Fairland got hot and the Blue Angels felt the heavy pressure defense as the Lady Dragons ran past Gallia 79-35.

Tomi Hinkle had a big first quarter for Fairland with 9 points to open things up. Emma Marshall and Bree Allen scored 5 apiece to give the Lady Dragons a first quarter lead 24-10.

Fairland (13-1, 9-1) played full court defense and pressured the Blue Angel guards the entire length giving up just 2 points in the second quarter.

Allen dominated the paint and poured in 8 points in the second for the Lady Dragons. She shot an efficient 4-for-5 from the charity stripe as well to push the Dragon lead at the break 41-12.

“Loved our pace of play. Emma and Tomi really got us going and our kids ran the floor hard. Fun to watch when our players move the ball amongst themselves like that,” said Dragons head coach Jon Buchanan.

They finished the game with four players in the double-digit scoring column. Hinkle led all scorers with 21 points, Reece Barnitz and Allen each scored 15 points, and Marshall totaled 12 points for the Lady Dragons.

Maddy Petro led the Blue Angels (4-6, 3-5) with 10 points, but could not make up for Gallia Academy’s 29 turnovers. Preslee Reed added 8 points as well.

Fairland took good care of the ball only committing 12 turnovers in the game.

Gallia Academy will host Chesapeake on Saturday and Fairland will entertain Chesapeake on Monday.

Gallipolis 10 2 9 14 = 35

Fairland 24 17 22 16 = 79

GALLIA ACADEMY (4-6, 3-5): Chanee Cremeans 2 1 0-0 7, Maddy Petro 5 0 0-2 10, Regan Wilcoxon 0 0 1-2 1, Preslee Reed 3 0 2-3 8, Emma Hammons 1 0 5-12 7, Mary Howell 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 1 8-19 35. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cremeens.

FAIRLAND (13-1, 9-1): Emma Marshall 4 1 1-4 12, Reece Barnitz 4 3 0-0 17, Kylee Bruce 1 0 1-2 3, Bree Allen 6 0 5-9 17, Tomi Hinkle 5 3 2-2 21, Libby Judge 1 0 1-4 3, Hannah Taylor 2 0 0-0 4, Kirsten Orsbon 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7 10-23 79. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.