January 22, 2021

Steven Wilson

Steven Ray Wilson, 52, of Ironton, died on Monday Jan. 18, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland Kentucky.
Graveside funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.
Friends may call from 6–8 p.m. on Sunday at the City Mission Church in Ironton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of all in attendance, attendees must wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the church and cemetery.
The family has entrusted his care to the Taylor-Brown Family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

